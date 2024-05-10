PM Modi And Arnab: Nation's Most Watched Interview Of 2024

PM Modi's Interview With Arnab Goswami: Watch the most awaited interview of 2024 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. In this exclusive conversation, PM Modi addresses critical issues affecting the nation today, the pitch election campaign, Congress' alleged plan to divide and rule and much more. PM Modi also shares his vision for the developed nation by 2047 and discusses the latest developments. Don't miss this opportunity to gain deep insights into the workings of the government and the future trajectory of India. Stay tuned for the latest updates and key highlights from PM Modi's exclusive interview with Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know. Stay tuned for the latest updates at Republic Media Network