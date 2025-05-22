6 Stories At 6: PM Modi’s Strong Warning to Pakistan | Balochistan Uprising | Washington DC Shooting

6 Stories At 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India's enemies now understand the consequences when 'sindoor' turns into gunpowder, praising the armed forces for executing a strategy that brought Pakistan to its knees.

Meanwhile, amid the Baloch uprising, fresh protests have erupted in Pakistan's Sindh province against the army’s canal project. The growing unrest and rebellion in these remote regions are posing a serious challenge to Pakistan’s security forces, especially as the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

In another development, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), representing the Meitei community, has called for a 48-hour state-wide bandh starting midnight. The shutdown is in response to reports that security personnel removed signage bearing the word "Manipur" from a state transport bus.