6 Stories At 6: Pakistan is currently grappling with one of its most severe crises in decades, surrounded by threats on multiple fronts. It is engaged in ongoing conflicts with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the Balochistan Liberation Army, and faces rising danger from the Islamic State Khorasan. This growing isolation is putting immense pressure on both the country’s security systems and its already struggling economy. The Afghan Taliban, once considered an ally, has now emerged as a major challenge, adding to Pakistan’s troubles in this multi-front conflict.

At the same time, the Durand Line—the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan—continues to be a tense region. Still, both sides have called for mutual respect and peaceful dialogue to resolve disputes. Republic remains the only channel delivering on-ground coverage from Afghanistan.