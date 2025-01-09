VIDEO: The Biggest Debate On Yogi Adityanath's Headline Setting Interview With Arnab

The Debate With Arnab : In a groundbreaking interview, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the Sambhal violence, taking an unflinching stance. Breaking his silence, Yogi pointed out how judiciary-ordered surveys in Sambhal led to riots, chaos, and the destruction of historical baoris and temples, yet no one took accountability. He condemned all forms of violence against religious places, asserting the need for mutual respect across faiths. Comparing the unrest in Sambhal to a festering disease, Yogi declared that only decisive action—what he termed “surgery”—can stop its spread. His unabashed stance on waqf-related disputes and his call for Hindu unity highlight his commitment to addressing deep-seated issues with clarity and resolve. This marks a defining moment in Yogi’s political narrative, sparking widespread debate.