Debate With Arnab: Congress' Silence on Ban Turkey Campaign Raises Questions

Debate With Arnab: Today, Arnab Goswami on Republic TV’s explosive prime time debate questions the Congress Party’s shady ties with Turkey. Shocking revelations expose Congress’s registered office in Istanbul, with Rahul Gandhi pushing for a major expansion in 2019. Why did Congress appoint Mohammed Yusuf Khan to oversee extensive operations in Turkey, a nation openly supporting Pakistan? When grilled, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera dodged questions, passing the mic, exposing their guilt. With alleged agreements with China and sympathy for Pakistan, is Congress siding with India’s enemies? Arnab demands answers. Are Congress voters also betraying the nation? Should this party, operating against India’s interests, be banned and boycotted? The debate intensifies as more insiders hint at deeper connections that threaten India’s sovereignty.