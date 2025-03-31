Debate With Arnab: Mob Violence Across India on Eid, Who is Making Festive Season Tense?

Debate With Arnab: On the day of Eid, mob violence hit several parts of the country. Two Muslim mobs clashed in Dinajpur. Nuh in Haryana witnessed violence. Kalash Yatra during Gudi Padwa was attacked in Malad by a mob. Saffron flags were snatched. The visuals were heartbreaking. Palestine flags were raised in several rallies after Eid prayers. Saharanpur witnessed Palestine flags, slogans being raised. Pro-Palestine posters were seen in Bhopal after Eid prayers. Who is trying to politicize festivities with Palestine flags? Who is making the festive season tense? Mumbai's Malad, Darbhanga, Meerut in UP, North Dinajpur in West Bengal, Nuh in Haryana and Saharanpur witnessed violence today. Bhopal saw Palestine flags being raised. Who is provoking mob violence? Is it not time to end mob violence?