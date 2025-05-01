Debate With Arnab: Pakistan Refuses To Take It’s Citizens Back Amid India’s Huge Deportation Move

Debate with Arnab: As India initiates a bold deportation drive targeting illegal Pakistani nationals, a major diplomatic standoff unfolds at the Attari border. In a stunning and deliberate move, Pakistan has flatly refused to accept its own citizens, sparking outrage and raising grave concerns about the true nature of the regime across the border.

Back in Pakistan, the internal situation is nothing short of a crisis. Reliable reports confirm that the ISI has seized control of national security, pushing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the sidelines. What we are witnessing is not just political chaos, it’s a part-coup in progress, with the Pakistani deep state stepping into full view.

With the ISI now calling the shots in Islamabad, Pakistan’s foreign policy, border conduct, and terror strategy are being dictated by an unaccountable intelligence agency. As civilian institutions crumble, India is staring at a dangerous new reality, a neighbor ruled not by democracy, but by generals and terror enablers.

Tonight, Arnab asks straight-pointed questions, why did Pakistan abandon its own citizens at the border? How should India respond to a state run by the ISI?