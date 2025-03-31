Debate With Arnab: Anti-WAQF Agenda Flops, Minorities Back WAQF Bill

Debate With Arnab: Kerala Catholic Bishops Council has backed WAQF Amendment Bill. In fact, the council has urged the MPs to vote for WAQF Bill. It says the WAQF law as it stands is 'unconstitutional & unjust'. This comes on the back of Vijayan-led Kerala government's resolution against WAQF bill. In focus are WAQF claims over 400 acres of land in Munambam. Kiren Rijiju has welcomed KCBC's support. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too has hailed the Catholic Bishop Council's stand. On the other hand, Ajmer Dargah's Haji Syed Salman Chishti has come out in support of WAQF Amendment Bill. Top minority leaders are backing the WAQF Amendment Bill, leaders across ideological lines have called for transparency in WAQF. Clearly, the opposition's plan to provoke a 'Shaheen Bagh 2.0' has failed.