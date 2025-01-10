sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ 90-Hour Work Debate | Starlink | Fog Shrouds Delhi-NCR | Los Angeles Wildfires | Another Setback For Trudeau | Israel-Hamas Ceasefire | Maha Kumbh | HMPV |
News / Shows / The Debate With Arnab / Debate With Arnab: Freebies War In Delhi Ahead Of Polls Who Pays?
Published Jan 10, 2025 at 11:30 AM IST

Debate With Arnab: Freebies War In Delhi Ahead Of Polls Who Pays?

As the Delhi Assembly elections approach, the BJP is making a determined push to regain power in the capital. Engaged in a heated contest with the AAP, the BJP has taken on issues such as corruption, infiltration, and alleged voter manipulation. The competition has now escalated into a battle over freebies, with both parties striving to win voter favor through enticing promises. Reports suggest the BJP is gearing up to unveil a significant freebie plan to challenge AAP's dominance in this space. This strategy is designed to sway voter sentiment and strengthen the BJP's position in the high-stakes elections. However, the question looms: can the BJP outmaneuver AAP's established governance appeal, or will their bold move fall short? The political landscape in Delhi is set for a heated clash.

Follow: Google News Icon
  • share