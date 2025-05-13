Debate With Arnab: Fear of Indian Strikes Leaves Pakistan Army Cornered | Operation Sindoor

Debate With Arnab: In the wake of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack, India stands united, mourning the innocent lives lost but firm in its call for justice. Amid heightened emotions, Arnab Goswami takes the lead, asking the tough questions that Pakistan fears and exposing the long-standing terror network it has nurtured.

Behind Pakistan's aggressive rhetoric is a nation in turmoil, facing internal chaos, an economic crisis, and a demoralized military. Its army leaders are on edge, the government is trapped, and its terror proxies no longer have any cover.

Pakistan is on the brink, with its terror strategy falling apart, its forces stretched thin, and its response disorganized. As India prepares for a potential counterstrike that could have regional implications, Republic places Pakistan in the global spotlight, holding it accountable for its actions.