This Is Not The Way To Demean Any Religion, It's Very Shameful, says Dushyant Shridhar

Dushyant Shridhar Takes jibe on the Mahakumbh traitors and shreds them apart and says that, This Is not the way to demean any religion, It's Very shamefulUttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come down heavily on INDI leaders like Mamata Banerjee , Akhilesh Yadav , and Lalu Prasad Yadav , accusing them of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and attempting to malign the religious Maha Kumbh congregation. While the grand event continues, a heated debate has erupted over Mamata Banerjee's comments branding the Maha Kumbh as ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ and Lalu Yadav's comment dismissing it as ‘faltu.’ Yogi, while addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, slammed the opposition for spreading misinformation and said the festival belongs to the people, not the government. He questioned Mamata’s statement, asking, “Yeh kya statement hai?" and took on Lalu for ridiculing the event.