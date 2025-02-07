Debate With Arnab: Will Illegal Deportation Row Sour India-US Relations?

Ladies and gentlemen, The Parliament today witnesses huge uproar from the opposition who called Indian deportation from the US a 'national humiliation'. The government has responded and fact checked the opposition.. The illegal deportation of Indian nationals by the U.S. has sparked a controversy, with opposition parties questioning the Indian government's handling of the issue. The External Affairs Minister (EAM) asserts that the U.S. is simply following standard procedures. The incident raises concerns over whether this deportation row will strain India-U.S. relations moving forward. The recent illegal deportation of Indian nationals by the United States has sparked a significant controversy, leading to a political uproar in India. Several deported individuals have been reportedly restrained, fueling strong criticism from opposition parties in India, who have questioned the government's handling of the issue. In response, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) stated that the U.S. is merely following its standard deportation procedures. This incident has raised concerns about the potential impact on India-U.S. relations, with speculations about whether this diplomatic row could strain ties between the two nations. The situation has become a focal point of national debate, with both governments under scrutiny. The Congress termed the deportation of Indians in handcuffs as a matter of humiliation and drew parallels with the 2013 Devyani Khobragade case, where the Indian diplomat was subjected to harsh treatment by US authorities. At Amritsar airport, tight security arrangements were in place, with heavy barricading and a strong police presence. The deportees were questioned by multiple age