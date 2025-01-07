VIDEO: DMK's Disrespect To National Anthem Is Disrespect to Constitution | Arnab's View

Ladies and Gentlement for a second time now, MK Stalin and his government has flatly refused to sing the National Ahem ahead of the Governor's address at the start of the session in Tamil Nadu Assembly.This is in clear violation of not just the national anthem code, but is complete defiance of the governor's reminder and brazen disrespect to the constitution.. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi left the State Assembly in "deep anguish" over the "brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem," on Monday, the Raj Bhavan said. Ravi arrived at the House to deliver the customary address to the members. He made fervent appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin and Speaker M Appavu for singing the National Anthem but they "cussedly refused," the Governor's office alleged in a post on social media post 'X.' "The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental Duty as enshrined in our Constitution.