Debate With Arnab: Did Kejriwal Era Turn Delhi Hospital Contracts Into Money Mine?

Debate With Arnab: In this hard-hitting edition of Debate With Arnab, a charged panel debates whether Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership turned Delhi’s hospital procurement system into a cash-rich avenue. The discussion explores claims of financial mismanagement, irregular contracts, and alleged corruption during the AAP government’s rule. With evidence from audits, RTI findings, and probes, the debate raises questions on accountability, healthcare infrastructure, and political responsibility. Watch as experts battle it out with sharp arguments, live fact-checks, and insights into one of India’s most heated controversies.