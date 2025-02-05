Debate With Arnab: PM Modi's Fierce Takedown Of Congress' Agenda In Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tore into Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal , and the Opposition in a blistering Lok Sabha speech, mocking their theatrics with jibes about "jacuzzis, showers, and staged photo ops." Slamming them for 'peddling hollow slogans' while his government 'delivered real development', PM Modi accused the Opposition of misleading the public. Replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, he asserted that the BJP-led NDA was focused on building a Viksit Bharat, while rivals indulged in political gimmicks. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to deliver his 14th such reply, Modi took a swipe at his critics, calling their attacks desperate attempts to stay relevant. Roaring back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling the President's address boring, PM Modi in strong words said,"Those who do photo sessions in poor people's huts for entertainment will naturally find parliamentary discussions boring. Our efforts are focused on solving problems. We work with complete dedication." Stepping up his attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Modi recalled former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s admission that if Re 1 is sent from Delhi, people got only 15 paise.