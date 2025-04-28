Debate With Arnab: Is The Pakistani Army Ready For India’s Strong Response | Kashmir Terror Attack

Debate With Arnab: Tonight, on a power-packed edition of Debate With Arnab, we bring you explosive revelations from Pakistan, where the cracks in the so-called "establishment" are now impossible to hide. Army Chief General Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are at loggerheads, locked in a bitter power struggle, as dark and shady deals within the Pakistani regime are exposed to the world.

With Nawaz Sharif stepping in, desperately urging Pakistan’s leadership to avoid a disastrous war with India, the infighting reveals just how fractured and vulnerable Pakistan’s top brass has become. The Pakistan Army, rattled by internal chaos, remains woefully unprepared for any strong Indian response.

As the civil-military rift deepens, and Pakistan’s government fights its own army instead of facing its external failures, critical questions arise: Is this the perfect opportunity for India to assert its strength? Should India recalibrate its Pakistan strategy while Islamabad crumbles from within?

Join Arnab Goswami and an unmissable panel of experts as we break it all down — cutting through Pakistan’s lies, exposing the reality behind the headlines, and asking the tough questions no one else dares to. A fiery debate. Unfiltered opinions. Hard truths.