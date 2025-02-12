Debate With Arnab: Can Ranveer Allahbadia Get Away With An Apology?

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of Samay Raina's show India's Got Latent. The comments made by the YouTuber who goes by the name Beer Biceps sparked a massive outrage leading to multiple complaints being filed against him and the episode was eventually taken down. For the uninitiated, Allahbadia made incestuous remarks on parental intercourse which raised questions on breaching the limits of freedom of speech. Several complaints were filed by various government bodies seeking action against Ranveer Allahbadia after his objectionable remarks on India's Got Latent. Consequently, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had sought for the episode and the clips to be removed from the social media platform. Finally, YouTube has reportedly taken action in the matter.