2024 In Review BJP's Triumph, Opposition In Turmoil Arnab's Wrap Up

In his 2024 political wrap-up, Arnab takes a deep dive into the year’s most significant developments, offering a comprehensive review of the tumultuous political landscape. The year was marked by clashing egos and the collapse of key alliances, with both the ruling party and opposition facing internal struggles. Arnab questions whether India has failed itself, pointing out the glaring absence of a clear vision and effective leadership, which left the nation grappling with uncertainty. While the BJP emerged victorious, its triumph only highlighted the disarray within the opposition, which found itself in a state of constant turmoil. With key milestones and notable mistakes shaping the political discourse, this wrap-up explores how 2024’s events will impact the future of India. Arnab debates these defining moments, offering insights into what lies ahead.