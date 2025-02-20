Debate With Arnab: Yogi Takes On Kumbh Baiters, Sanatanis Unite To Say #IAmForKumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come down heavily on INDI leaders like Mamata Banerjee , Akhilesh Yadav , and Lalu Prasad Yadav , accusing them of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma and attempting to malign the religious Maha Kumbh congregation. While the grand event continues, a heated debate has erupted over Mamata Banerjee's comments branding the Maha Kumbh as ‘Mrityu Kumbh’ and Lalu Yadav's comment dismissing it as ‘faltu.’ Addressing the Assembly on Wednesday, Yogi Adityanath condemned the opposition for spreading misinformation, emphasizing that the festival belongs to the people, not the government. He questioned Mamata’s statement, asking, “Yeh kya statement hai?” and took on Lalu for ridiculing the event, reaffirming the cultural and spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh.