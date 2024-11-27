This Is Exclusive: Chaos in Pakistan: 6 Dead, Dozens Injured in Imran Khan Protests

Pakistan is witnessing unprecedented chaos as violence escalates during protests demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The ongoing unrest has claimed the lives of at least six individuals, while dozens, including 24 police and administrative officials, have been injured in fierce clashes. The turmoil erupted when Khan’s supporters launched a massive protest in Islamabad on Monday, overwhelming security barricades and defying government-imposed restrictions.The protests mark a critical point in Pakistan’s political crisis, with Khan’s followers accusing the current administration of orchestrating his imprisonment for political gains. Islamabad has turned into a battlefield, with tear gas and baton charges failing to deter the demonstrators. Meanwhile, the army has issued strict warnings and imposed shoot-at-sight orders, underscoring the gravity of the situation.This volatile environment not only challenges the country’s security forces but also highlights the deep political divide and dissatisfaction brewing within the nation. As tensions continue to spiral, Pakistan faces an uncertain and tumultuous road ahead.&nbsp;