This Is Exclusive: How Mehul Choksi Secured Residency in Belgium

This Is Exclusive: Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, wanted in the ₹13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam, has once again come under the spotlight after being briefly detained by Interpol in Belgium. Choksi fled India in January 2018 and subsequently acquired citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, successfully avoiding Indian authorities despite ongoing extradition efforts. In 2021, he was allegedly kidnapped and taken to Dominica, but returned to Antigua after securing bail. Now, in 2025, his unexpected presence in Belgium has revived diplomatic and legal moves to bring him back to India. Choksi is facing numerous serious allegations, including money laundering, criminal conspiracy, document forgery, destruction of evidence, and massive fraud against Indian banks.

Indian agencies are now working with authorities in Belgium to launch renewed legal proceedings. His resurfacing could mark a pivotal moment in one of India’s most significant financial fraud cases.