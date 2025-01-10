This Is Exclusive: Sambhal Surgery | Pawar Reunion | Yunus' Forces Provoke BSF

In today’s episode of This Is Exclusive, we delve into three key developments shaping the political and social landscape. First, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s bold statement about the need for a “Sambhal Surgery” has sparked widespread debate. His remark points to the urgent changes required in the region, raising questions about the intended reforms and their impact.

Meanwhile, the political arena is abuzz with speculation about the potential reunion of the two Pawar factions. Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar appear to be on a reconciliatory path, which could have significant implications for Maharashtra’s political dynamics.

Lastly, Yunus' forces have stirred controversy by provoking the Border Security Force (BSF), escalating tensions along critical borders. Join us as we dissect these pressing issues, providing deeper insights and expert analysis.