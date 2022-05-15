Last Updated:

Thomas Cup Final Live Score: India Thump Indonesia 3-0 To Win First-ever Title

Thomas Cup 2022 Final, India vs Indonesia: 20-year-old Lakshya Sen defeated World No. 5 Anthony Ginting while Satwik and Chirag have won their doubles match.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Lakshya Sen

Image: @bwfmedia/Twitter


India have claimed their first-ever Thomas Cup title as they beat Indonesia 3-0 in the finals in Bangkok. Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth all won their matches as India blanked much-fancied Indonesia to win their first-ever Thomas Cup title. India had never progressed beyond the quarters before 2022. 

India were off to a flying start in the finals of the Thomas Cup 2022, currently underway in Bangkok after 20-year-old Indian shuttler, Lakshya Sen earned a three-game victory over Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. The 20-year-old shuttler lost the first game of the match by 8-21, and made an incredible comeback in the next two games. He clinched victory with the scores of 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 and successfully handed a 1-0 lead to India in the final. 

The video of Lakshya’s final point against Ginting was shared on social media by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), which quickly became a hit among the fans. In the video, Lakshya can be seen picking up the thrilling win and celebrating the victory in style. At the same time, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) also took to their social media handles to congratulate the 20-year-old. “Supersen mode on. @lakshya_sen demoslishes Olympic bronze medalist, Perfect start,” BAI Media said.

READ | HS Prannoy wins decisive match against Denmark to steer India to historic first Thomas Cup final

Thomas Cup final: Lakshya Sen beats Ginting

Satwik and Chirag give India 2-0 lead

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the men’s double match. After losing the first game, The Indian pair made an incredible comeback to beat the Indonesian duo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 and give India a 2-0 lead in their first-ever Thomas Cup final. History might be on the cards for the Indian men's badminton team. 

READ | Thomas Cup 2022: India's historic winning moment en route to maiden final; Watch video

Kidambi Srikanth beats Jonathan Christie in straight games

Kidambi Srikanth won the first game 21-15 against Christie. Srikanth did not let up as continued to match Christie shot for shot. Kidambi had to save a game point in the second game against Christie. He eventually won in straight game 21-15, 22-21 as India created history to win its first-ever Thomas Cup title. 

READ | Thomas Cup 2022: Painkillers to a triumph of grit, India's road to the final explained

India win Thomas Cup: Reactions

Reactions started pouring in as soon as India won the Thomas Cup. Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha commented. 

READ | India vs Indonesia: History beckons for Indian men's badminton team in Thomas Cup Final

M. R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila were supposed to clash against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the second men’s doubles games while Prannoy HS was supposed to go up against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito but Kidambi's win made sure their services weren't needed in the final. 

(Image: @bwfmedia/Twitter)

READ | I was determined not to give up after ankle injury, says Prannoy after guiding India to Thomas Cup final
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND