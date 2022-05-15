India have claimed their first-ever Thomas Cup title as they beat Indonesia 3-0 in the finals in Bangkok. Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth all won their matches as India blanked much-fancied Indonesia to win their first-ever Thomas Cup title. India had never progressed beyond the quarters before 2022.

India were off to a flying start in the finals of the Thomas Cup 2022, currently underway in Bangkok after 20-year-old Indian shuttler, Lakshya Sen earned a three-game victory over Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting. The 20-year-old shuttler lost the first game of the match by 8-21, and made an incredible comeback in the next two games. He clinched victory with the scores of 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 and successfully handed a 1-0 lead to India in the final.

The video of Lakshya’s final point against Ginting was shared on social media by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), which quickly became a hit among the fans. In the video, Lakshya can be seen picking up the thrilling win and celebrating the victory in style. At the same time, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) also took to their social media handles to congratulate the 20-year-old. “Supersen mode on. @lakshya_sen demoslishes Olympic bronze medalist, Perfect start,” BAI Media said.

Thomas Cup final: Lakshya Sen beats Ginting

Satwik and Chirag give India 2-0 lead

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the men’s double match. After losing the first game, The Indian pair made an incredible comeback to beat the Indonesian duo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 and give India a 2-0 lead in their first-ever Thomas Cup final. History might be on the cards for the Indian men's badminton team.

Kidambi Srikanth beats Jonathan Christie in straight games

Kidambi Srikanth won the first game 21-15 against Christie. Srikanth did not let up as continued to match Christie shot for shot. Kidambi had to save a game point in the second game against Christie. He eventually won in straight game 21-15, 22-21 as India created history to win its first-ever Thomas Cup title.

India win Thomas Cup: Reactions

Reactions started pouring in as soon as India won the Thomas Cup. Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha commented.

Thomas Cup Champions 2022 - INDIA. Created history. First time ever. One of the most momentous day in Indian sport. — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) May 15, 2022

HISTORY SCRIPTED 🥺❤️



Pure show of grit and determination & India becomes the #ThomasCup champion for the 1️⃣st time in style, beating 14 times champions Indonesia 🇮🇩 3-0 in the finals 😎



It's coming home! 🫶🏻#TUC2022#ThomasCup2022#ThomasUberCups#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/GQ9pQmsSvP — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 15, 2022

M. R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila were supposed to clash against Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in the second men’s doubles games while Prannoy HS was supposed to go up against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito but Kidambi's win made sure their services weren't needed in the final.

(Image: @bwfmedia/Twitter)