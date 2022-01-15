20-year-old Lakshya Sen Reaches India Open Super 500 Final, Beats Malaysia's NG Tze Yong

20-year old Lakshya Sen reached the Indian Open Super 500 final in his maiden attempt by beating Malaysia's NG Tze Yong in the semi-final held on Saturday.

He will now face world champion, Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, in the final on Sunday. Sen, having joined his mentor Prakash Padukone, B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth as a medallist at the World Championship last month, defeated world number 60 Yong by making a fantastic comeback. The match ended 19-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the 20-year old's favour.

Lakshya Sen reacts after reaching maiden Indian Open final

In his post-match reaction, Lakshya Sen said, "The first game was pretty close. I did some errors which cost me. But I kept my calm in the second and third (games) and managed to pull out." While speaking about his thoughts on the final, the 20-year old added, "Both of us are playing well, it will be a good match tomorrow, and I am really looking forward to playing him." Sen ended the interview by stating that he felt good to play his maiden Super 500 final in his home country.

While Sen went through a gruelling semi-final battle against NG Tze Yong, his opponent Loh was given a walkover in the other semi-final clash. Loh's opponent, Brian Yang from Canada, could not compete owing to a sore throat and headache. Having lost the Dutch Open final to Loh, Sen will hope to record a win against his Singaporean opponent in the Indian Open 500 final. Heading into the showpiece clash, the two have a head to head record of 2-2, with Sen having lost two of their previous three meetings.

Sen will hope to add a maiden Super 500 title to his achievements

Lakshya Sen has previously won two Super 100 titles at the Dutch Open and SaarLorLux Open. He has also won three international challenge events at Belgium, Scotland and Bangladesh in 2019. Moreover, last year the 20-year old also made it to the semi-finals at Hylo and reached the knockout stages at the World Tour Finals on debut before claiming a fantastic bronze at the World Championships. And now, Sen has a fantastic opportunity to win his maiden Super 500 title in his home country.