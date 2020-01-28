EXCL | After Padma Bhushan,responsibility & Expectations To Win Tokyo Gold More: PV Sindhu

World Champion and Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu said she realises that after being conferred with Padma Bhushan at the age of 24, expectations to win Olympic gold has grown more than ever before.

'It's a proud moment'

"I am very happy. It's a proud moment. It's the highest award in the country. It's not easy. Have to be thankful to the government and the Ministry (sports) as they have been very very helpful. Also, thank Andhra Pradesh and Telangana government. Proud moment for me. It's a lot of responsibility and gives me a lot of encouragement to do a lot more," PV Sindhu told Republic TV in an exclusive interview.

Reflecting on her performance in 2019 that earned her the prestigious award, Sindhu said: "Last year has been good for me. Was waiting for that win. It's finally come. Gold at the World Cup was fantastic. This year, there are a lot of aims. Starting of the year I've got the Padma Bhushan which gives a lot of encouragement. At the same time as it's an Olympic year, the ultimate thing would be to win there. It's not going to be easy but I've to work hard and give my best."

'I take it in a positive way'

On her quest to Tokyo Olympics in July, the World Champion Shuttler said, "I take it in a positive way when it comes to Olympic and Tokyo because the pressure and responsibilities are always there. People expect a lot from me. They want a medal from me. It's not going to be easy. Will go to the court and give my best and play my game. It would be useful for me and will also be good for the people out there. It's not pressure. I take it in a positive way."

She said that she was not attaching much importance to becoming world number one. "If you play well, keep winning medals, automatically your ranking will come up. I don't really think about the rankings but if you play well, it automatically comes off. It's very important to give your 100 per cent," she said.

