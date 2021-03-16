All England Open 2021 Live Stream, Telecast, Schedule, Prize Money And All Details

After a slow start to the year, the Indian badminton contingent will be chasing elusive titles at the All England Open 2021. The tournament will take place at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England from March 17, 2021. While the timings for the matches have not been released yet, the first game of each day will begin at 2:30 PM IST. The total prize money at the tournament will be a massive USD 850,000.

All England Open live streaming details

The All England Open 2021 telecast will be available live on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 3 channel. Fans can tune in to the All England Open live streaming on the Badminton World Federation’s YouTube channel as well as on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For any matches that do not make it onto the stream/telecast, fans can follow the live scores on the BWF's page and their social media handles.

All England Open schedule and Indians in the main draw

There will be six Indians in the main draw of the All England Open 2021 in the Men's singles category. Kidambi Srikanth, ranked 13th in the world will be the highest-ranked Indian male at the even, followed closely behind by Sai Praneeth who is ranked 15th. No. 26 Parupalli Kashyap will face the biggest challenge of the men's draw as he takes on World No. 1 Kento Momota of Japan. Here is the schedule for the Men's single draw, Round 1:

Kidambi Srikanth vs Tommy Sugiarto (Indonesia)

Parupalli Kashyap vs Kento Momota (Japan)

Lakshya Sen vs Kantaphon Wangcharoen (Thailand)

HS Prannoy vs Liew Daren (Malaysia)

Sameer Verma vs Ygor Coelho (Brazil)

B Sai Praneeth vs Toma Junior Popov (France)

In the Women’s Singles category, we will have World No. 7 Pusarla V. Sindhu representing India alongside No. 19 Saina Nehwal. With last year’s All England Open champion in the women’s singles and current World No. 1 — Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying — having withdrawn from the tournament along with World No. 3 Carolina Marin, the field will be wide open for Sindhu and Nehwal. Here's who the two women will be taking on for their respective round 1 matches on Wednesday, March 17:

PV Sindhu vs Soniia Cheah (Malaysia)

Saina Nehwal vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark)

Besides the singles matches, India will also be sending players to compete for the doubles categories. The Men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, ranked 10th in the world will take on France's Eloi Adam and Julien Maio in round one. Women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy will go up against Thailand's Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard. The 19th ranked Mixed Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will take on Japan's Yuki Kaneko and Misaki Matsutomo while Pranav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will meet Max Flynn and Jessica Pugh of England.

Image Credits: Badminton Association of India Twitter