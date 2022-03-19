All England Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Enters Final After Beating Defending Champ Lee Zii Jia

Lakshya Sen defeated defending All England Open champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia to reach the finals at the Utilita Arena Birmingham of the event. As a result of his outstanding 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 win on Saturday, he became only the fifth Indian to ever reach the finals of the All England Open 2022.

Sen had advanced to the semi-finals via a walkover after his opponent Lu Guang Zu of China could not compete due to an injury. Previously, the world championship bronze medal winner had also stunned world number three and two-time World Championships medallist Anders Antonsen of Denmark by registering a 21-16 21-18 win to reach the quarter-finals.

Sen will now face the winner of Viktor Axelsen and Chou Tien Chen in the finals. The match is scheduled to take place later on Saturday, March 19.

HE DID IT 😍🔥@lakshya_sen becomes the 5️⃣th 🇮🇳 shuttler to reach the FINALS at @YonexAllEngland as he gets past the defending champion WR-7 🇲🇾's Lee Zii Jia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19, in the enthralling semifinals encounter 💪



Way to go!🔝#AllEngland2022#IndiaontheRise#Badminton pic.twitter.com/KL8VB9j2om — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) March 19, 2022

How to watch All England Open 2022 live in India?

Badminton fans in India wondering how to watch the All England Championship 2022 live can tune in to MTV or VH1 channels, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or BWF TV.

Who is Lakshya Sen?

Lakshya Sen was born on August 16, 2001, in Almora, Uttarakhand. The 20-year old, who comes from a badminton family with both his brother and father having been well-known figures in the sport, made his first entry into the sport when he was accepted into the Prakash Padukone badminton academy. Since then, he has been highly impressive, having won national-level contests at the U13, U15 and U19 levels.

He then won a bronze medal in the Asia Junior Championships in 2016 after which his popularity swiftly rose. Sen then also went on to win the men's singles title at the 2016 India International Series before winning his first gold medal at the Asia Junior Championships.

The 20-year old won his first BWF World Tour title in 2019 following his victory at the Dutch Open. He then went on to lift his second BWF World Tour title the same year after he secured first place at SaarLorLux Open in Germany. Since 2016, Sen has won seven titles and three runners-up trophies at BWF International Series. His latest success came at the 2021 World Championships when he settled for a bronze medal after losing to fellow compatriot Kidami Srikanth.