All England Open 2023: Full Schedule, LIVE Streaming In India, Line-up- Everything To Know

The Indian badminton contingent is all set to begin their campaign at the All England Open 2023 on Monday with HS Prannoy’s Round of 32 match in the men’s singles category. While Prannoy faces Taiwan’s Wang Tzu-Wei in the tournament opener, HS Prannoy will face Chou Tien-Chen later in the day. Following Saina Nehwal’s withdrawal, India’s campaign in the women’s singles category will begin with World No. 9 PV Sindhu’s match against China’s Zhang Yiman.
Check India’s full squad for All England Open 2023:
- Men’s singles: Main draw: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy
- Women’s singles: Main draw: PV Sindhu
- Men’s doubles: Main draw: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila
- Women’s doubles: Main draw: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam
- Mixed doubles: Main draw: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto
All England Open Badminton 2023: Key Dates
- First Round: Tuesday, March 14, 2023 and Wednesday, March 15, 2023
- Second Round: Thursday, March 16, 2023
- Quarterfinals: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Semifinals: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Finals: Sunday, March 19, 2023
India’s full schedule at All England Open Badminton 2023
Men’s Singles Round of 32
- T.W. Wang vs Prannoy HS on March 14
- T.C. Chou vs Lakshya Sen on March 14
- Kidambi Srikanth vs T. Popov on March 15
Women’s Singles Round of 32
- Y.M. Zhang vs PV Sindhu on March 15
Men’s Doubles Round of 32
- M. Gideon & K. Sukamuljo vs Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on March 15
- Arjun MR & Dhruv Kapila vs X Ren. & Q. Tan on March 15
Women’s Doubles Round of 32
- Ashwini Bhat & Shikha Gautam vs S.H. Lee & H.N. Baek on March 15
Mixed Doubles Round of 32
- Ishaan Bhatnagar & Tanisha Crasto vs I Lohau vs M LamsfuB on March 15
How to watch All England Open Badminton 2023 in India?
Indian badminton fans can watch live action from the All England Open 2023 by tuning into the live streaming on Jio Cinema app and website in India. India’s opening game at the competition will begin at 3:45 PM IST on Tuesday.
How to watch the live telecast of All England Open Badminton 2023 in India?
The All England Open Badminton 2023 will also be telecasted on the Sports 18 1 TV channel in India from the quarter-final stage onwards.
How to watch the live streaming of All England Open Badminton 2023?
Fans around the globe can tune in to Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel, BWF TV to watch the tournament live from anywhere in the world.