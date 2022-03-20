Badminton World Championship bronze medal winner Lakshya Sen is all set to take on world number one Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the finals of the All England Open 2022 on Sunday, March 20. Sen advanced to the finals after registering a monumental three-game victory over sixth seed and defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

The Indian overcame his opponent 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 to become only the fifth Indian to ever reach the finals at the Utilita Arena Birmingham. With the men's singles final set to be the last match of the day, it is not expected to begin before 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at how to watch the All England Open 2022 live in India and the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen live streaming details.

How to watch All England Open 2022 live in India?

Badminton fans in India wondering how to watch the All England Championship 2022 live can tune in to MTV or VH1 channels, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or BWF TV.

Finals spot up for grabs as Lakshya Sen 🇮🇳 and Lee Zii Jia 🇲🇾 meet for the first time in a cracking match.#BWFWorldTour #AllEngland2022 pic.twitter.com/PpiCi21EbY — BWF (@bwfmedia) March 19, 2022

Lakshya Sen delighted to reach All England Open 2022 finals

Lakshya Sen is delighted to achieve his dream by reaching the finals at the All England Open 2022. However, the 20-year old has cautioned that he is not going to get carried away, stating that there is still a match remaining before he can get his hands on the trophy.

"It’s a dream and now there’s one more match to go, so I will keep my focus and prepare for tomorrow," said Sen according to bwfworldtour.com. "Towards the end, I was just trying to play one point at a time and not thinking of other things, that I was about to make the final or anything like that. Those thoughts were coming in, but I was trying to stay focused.

The world championship bronze medal winner then went on to add the challenge posed by Lee Zii Jia during his semi-final clash. "In the first game I got a good length and I was playing well from the net, I was getting some good lifts. Going into the third, I tried to play safe at the net, rather than going too close and giving easy points. I was prepared for a long match," explained Sen.

Image: Twitter@BAI_Media, PTI