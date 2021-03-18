All England Open Live Stream And Telecast In India Details: Sindhu, Sai Praneeth In Action

Following the Swiss Open, badminton has now shifted to Birmingham, where the prestigious All England Open will be held from March 17-21. This year will be the 111th edition of the All England Open, which is also the world's oldest badminton tournament. Over the years, the All England Open has attracted the best players from around the world and this year is no different. Although fans cannot watch their favourite Indian stars in action at the venue due to COVID-19 restrictions, they can catch all the action on television and other live streaming options available at home.

All England Open live stream and All England Open 2021 channel in India

The All England Open 2021 live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network's Star Sports 3 channel. Fans can tune in to the All England Open live stream on the Badminton World Federation’s YouTube channel as well as on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For any All England Open 2021 live matches that do not make it onto the stream/telecast, fans can follow the live scores on the BWF's page and their social media handles.

Results of Indians in the first round of the All England Open

While the Indian male shuttlers had a disappointing start, PV Sindhu cruised to the second round of the All England Open Badminton Championships. Sindhu defeated Soniia Cheah of Malaysia 21-11, 21-17 in the first round. Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal retired midway through her match against Mia Blichfeld. Among the men, both Kidambi Srikanth and Parupali Kashyap suffered shocking defeats in the first round while the likes of Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Sameer Verma all moved into the next round.

All England Open schedule and Indians in action

With Srikanth and Kashyap having been eliminated in the first round, four Indians remain in action at the All England Open 2021 in the men's singles category - HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Sai Praneeth and Sameer Verma. Meanwhile, in the women's singles, only PV Sindhu remains in the main draw. Here is the schedule for all the Indians in action in singles and doubles.

All England Open schedule: Men's Singles

HS Prannoy vs Kento Momota

Lakshya Sen vs Thomas Rouxel

Sai Praneeth vs Viktor Axelsen

Sameer Verma vs Anders Antonsen

All England Open schedule: Women's Singles

PV Sindhu vs Line Christophersen

All England Open schedule: Men's Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen

All England Open schedule: Women's Doubles

Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva

All England Open schedule: Mixed Doubles

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Yuki Kaneko/Misaki Matsutomo

Dhruv Kapila/Meghana Jakkampudi vs Niclas Nohr/Amalie Magelund