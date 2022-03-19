All England Open Live Streaming: How To Watch Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia LIVE In India?

Badminton World Championship bronze medal winner Lakshya Sen is all set to take on sixth seed Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia on Saturday at Court 1 of the Utilita Arena Birmingham in the first men's singles semi-finals of the All England Open 2022. While there is no confirmed timing of the match as of yet, it is not expected to commence anytime before 7:30 PM IST on March 19.

Ahead of what promises to be an enthralling encounter, here is a look at the Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia preview and the details of how to watch the All England Open 2022 live streaming in India.

How to watch All England Open 2022 live in India?

Badminton fans in India wondering how to watch the All England Championship 2022 live can tune in to MTV or VH1 channels, which have the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia live streaming, fans can tune in to the Voot Select app or BWF TV.

Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia match preview

The last time Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia faced each other in an official tournament was way back in 2016. The Indian came out on top in that match that took place at the Indian International Series. The competition was a part of an exchange program that took place with the Prakash Padukone Academy in Bengaluru. As a part of this program, Zii Jia and several other Malaysian players competed against the rising Indian stars.

Sen advanced to the semi-finals after receiving a walkover in the quarters as his Chinese opponent Lu Guang Zu withdrew from the competition due to a back injury, just hours before the two were set to compete. On the other hand, Zii Jia had a difficult run to the semis as he encountered a tough fight against world number two Kento Momota. The sixth-seeded Malaysian defeated Momota 21-7, 13-21, 21-11 in the quarter-finals to set up an exciting clash against Sen. The Indian will hope that history repeats itself, having defeated Zii Jia more than five years ago.