Amit Mishra Slams IAS Officer For 'insulting' India's Historic Thomas Cup 2022 Victory

The Indian Badminton Team made history on Sunday by dominating their Indonesian opponents to win the 2022 Thomas Cup in Bangkok, Thailand. India won the Thomas Cup for the first time in the tournament's history, defeating 14-time champions Indonesia 3-0. India's historic triumph spurred nationwide celebrations, with many people flocking to social media to congratulate the players who made it possible for the first time in 73 years.

Meanwhile, a post by an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer on India's victory at the Thomas Cup has sparked controversy. Amit Mishra, a former India cricketer who is an avid social media user, chastised the IAS officer for what he saw to be an "insulting" and "distasteful" post. Somesh Upadhyay, the IAS officer in question, had uploaded a photo of a mosquito racquet and jokingly linked India's Thomas Cup 2022 victory to the device, which has become increasingly popular in recent years.

The joke, however, did not go down well with Amit Mishra and a section of people on the micro-blogging platform as they turned to the comment section of Somesh's post to criticise him. "This is not only distasteful but also insulting the achievement of our badminton heroes," Amit wrote on Twitter.

Thomas Cup 2022 Final

India won the Thomas Cup for the first time after defeating Indonesia 3-0 in the final of the competition. With an 8-21 21-17 21-16 victory over World no. 5 Anthony Sinisuka, Lakshya Sen secured the first breakthrough for India, helping his side take a 1-0 lead. Afterwards, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy defeated Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19, putting India up 2-0. Srikanth sealed the historic triumph by defeating Jonatan Christie in a singles match by 21-15 23-21.

India had reached the final of the Thomas Cup after beating Denmark in the semi-finals last week. India registered a 3-2 victory in the semi-finals. Srikanth played a vital role in the match as he helped his team win the decisive fifth set against World No. 13 Rasmus Gemke to break the 2-2 tie. With the championship win, India became the sixth country to win the Thomas Cup since its inception in 1949.

Image: BAI_Media/Twitter/AmitMishra/Insta