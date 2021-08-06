Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Asks Olympics Champ PV Sindhu To Open Badminton Academy At Vizag

The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jaganmohan Reddy congratulated the champion Badminton player, PV Sindhu on Friday. While felicitating, he asked her to open a sports academy in Vishakhapatnam to help the state launch more sports stars. The Olympic bronze medal winner visited CM Jagan at the state secretariat in Amaravati.

By defeating China's He Bingjiao, Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two medals in Olympics by bagging a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. According to state policy, in the ceremony, sports authorities presented her with a monetary prize of Rs 30 lakhs for winning the medal.

On the glorious occasion, Sindhu expressed her feelings by saying that before traveling to Tokyo, she met with CM Jagan, who had been extremely encouraging. Now, post her bronze win in the Olympics, she met him again and was complimented by him for her remarkable feat. She further said that he has blessed her and has urged her to win many more titles. He wished her to bring honour to the state and country in the future.

Sindhu went on to say that the Andhra Pradesh government has granted sportspersons a 2% reservation in the government job, which is very encouraging for them, and that she would soon open a sports academy in Visakhapatnam on land provided by the state government.

Sindhu attended the ceremony where the State Sports Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Special Chief Secretary Dr. Rajat Bhargava were present.

More About the Academy

Sindhu says she wishes to produce more world-class players in her proposed badminton academy in Visakhapatnam. It will be built on an abandoned dairy farm alongside the National Highway. According to sources, the Academy will be built in two phases, each costing about Rs 5 crore.

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, the state's minister for sport and young affairs, stated that the state government will assist Sindhu in every way for the construction of the academy.

Sindhu Express Her Feelings on Winning the Medal

While talking about her win in the Tokyo Olympics, she said that she was experiencing mixed feelings. She said it took four years of hard labour to get to the victory. She added that in the Rio Olympics in 2016, she was a young, a 22 years old Badminton player, people had no expectations from her. It was a different experience this time since there was both pressure and expectations.

She admits that initially it was difficult for her to concentrate following her semi-final loss. She said that later on, her sole goal was to win a medal for my country and she is honoured that she won one.

Talking about her future endeavours, PV Sindhu revealed that she is preparing to perform well in the upcoming World Championship in Spain.

