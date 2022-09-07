Anupama Upadhyaya Becomes Only 6th Indian To Claim Top Spot In BWF World Junior Rankings

17-year-old Anupama Upadhyaya became only the second Indian shuttler on Wednesday, September 7, to claim the top-ranked position in the girls' singles section after Tasnim Mir. She claimed the world number one ranking this year after winning titles at both the Polish Open and the Uganda Junior International. Other than that, she also reached the semi-finals at the Syed Modi International Super 300 event and the quarter-final at the Orleans Super 100 tournament.

Anupama claims top junior badminton ranking

On September 7, Anupama Upadhyaya became only the sixth Indian after Aditya Sharma (2014), Siril Verma (2016), Lakshya Sen (2017), Tasnim Mir (2022) and Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian (2022) to become the world's top-ranked player in the junior category.

Other than Anupama, Tasnim Mir, Anwesha Gowda and Unnati Hooda are also ranked in the top 10 of the girls' singles ranking. With a total of four Indians ranked in the top 10 of the BWF Junior World Rankings, the future of badminton in India looks very bright.

Anupama to take part at Junior World Championships

Claiming the world's number one BWF Junior World Rankings is likely to be only the start of success for Anupama Upadhyaya, who will now look to produce her best performance at the upcoming Junior World Championships. The tournament is slated to take place from October 17 to 31 in Santander, Spain. With the 17-year-old now having claimed the top junior ranking, the expectations from her will also rise at the all-important upcoming World Championships.