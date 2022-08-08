Anurag Thakur Hails PV Sindhu For CWG Gold; 'Proved Herself Again, Inspires Young Indians'

PV Sindhu, on Monday, scripted history after she won the first-ever Commonwealth Games singles gold of her career by defeating Canada's Michelle Li, 21-15, 21-13. With this victory, the ace shuttler took India's total Gold medal tally to 19 in the ongoing event, with India winning a total of 56 medals (15 silver and 22 bronze) so far. The 27-year-old's historic accomplishment has triggered celebrations and messages have started pouring in for the champion athlete.

#BREAKING 'I'm sure a lot of youngsters can learn from her experience. Sportspersons like PV Sindhu really inspire young Indians': @ianuragthakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports & I&B #LIVE to Republic on Sindhu's Gold for India at the CWG 2022 https://t.co/8KSmYelRkD pic.twitter.com/ciHdrTCBHL — Republic (@republic) August 8, 2022

Union Minister Anurag Thakur hails Sindhu's 'inspiring victory'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Union Minister Anurag Thakur reflected on Sindhu's win and stated that she has improved a lot after winning silver and bronze medals in Rio and Tokyo Olympics, respectively. "This shows the kind of player PV Sindhu is and I am sure that a lot of youngsters can learn from her achievement. Sportspersons like PV Sindhu really inspire a lot of young Indians", Thakur said.

The Minister also hailed Sindhu's discipline and hunger for more wins after clinching the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. "She spoke to me, we provided her a coach. And I am glad that she has proved herself again", the Minister added. Sindhu is the only athlete to have won two medals at the Olympics and this is her third medal in the Commonwealth Games. Her previous wins include a bronze medal in 2014 Glasgow and silver in 2018 Gold Coast.

Thakur also lauded other athletes of the Indian contingent who helped India's tally rise to 56 medals and motivated even those who failed to bring a medal home.

Following Sindhu's win, her father PV Ramana also spoke to Republic and revealed her plans for the future. "We'll work hard and we'll try to get the Gold at the Olympics also, we will work hard", said the proud father.

#BREAKING | PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana speaks to Republic after her Gold medal at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/oMAwl43rnr pic.twitter.com/a9ZoZPlomU — Republic (@republic) August 8, 2022

Sindhu's Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign began with a win against Fathimath Nabaaha of the Maldives, whom she defeated 21-4, and 21-11. Her next victory came over Uganda’s Husina Kobugabe (21-10, 21-9) followed by a win against Malaysia’s Jin Wei Goh (19-21, 21-14, 21-18). Sindhu finally defeated Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo (21-19, 21-17) in the semi-final before registering an easy victory for gold against Michelle Li.