Anurag Thakur Praises Sindhu After Her Historic Win; Calls Her An 'inspiration' For Many

Following PV Sindhu’s bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has praised the ace shuttler for the feat. Anurag Thakur congratulated the bronze medallist and called her an ‘inspiration’. PV Sindhu won bronze in the Badminton Women's singles category, by beating China's He Bing Jiao to become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.

Anurag Thakur praises Sindhu for the feat

PV Sindhu once again put India on the Olympic medal tally with a bronze win on Sunday. Sindhu beat China’s He Bing Jiao 21-13,21-15 to top the game. With the victory, Sindhu became the fourth player to win the women’s singles medal in consecutive games. Following her win, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur showered praise for the ace shuttler. The minister also took to Twitter to note praise for the shuttler.

“Big congratulations to PV Sindhu. She has won many medals for the country. The way she played today, congratulations to her. Again, country's daughter won a medal for the country,” Anurag Thakur said commenting on the shuttler’s win. The minister went on to call Sindhu an ‘inspiration’ for many to come. “The contribution of women in sports is inspirational. This is a smashing victory for PV Sindhu, and she has done it a second time. She will inspire many,” the minister said. He also said that “many more medal is yet to come from Tokyo Olympics.”

PV Sindhu wins Bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Star shuttler PV Sindhu defeated world no 9 China's He Bing Jiao and bagged a bronze medal to become the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. The ace shuttler had earlier won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Before Sindhu, only wrestler Sushil Kumar had won two Olympics medals in individual events. Coming off from a defeat from Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final match on Saturday, PV Sindhu brought her A-game against her Chinese counterpart on Sunday.

Sindhu, who played aggressively throughout the match, finished the game in two sets. The level of domination was such that Sindhu played a body smash on He Bing Jiao to which the Chinese shuttler had no answer. On Saturday, PV Sindhu's father PV Ramana speaking to Republic TV had advised her daughter to be careful when she will face He Bing Jiao. Following the bronze win, Ramana thanked the government of India as well as her well-wishers for the support lend to her.

