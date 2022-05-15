As India Win Thomas Cup, MoS Nisith Pramanik, IOA Chief Narendra Batra Salute Athletes

Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik congratulated the Indian men’s badminton team for their historic win against Indonesia in the Thomas Cup 2022 finals by 3-0 on Sunday. India stormed into the finals after earning a 3-2 win over Denmark, having earned a 3-2 win over Malaysia in the quarterfinal. Meanwhile, both the individuals shed their views about India’s win while talking to Republic TV after India’s massive feat.

"My salute to all the athletes who have done this brilliant job. I saw the matches and I think they have done an amazing job the way they have won 3-0," the IOA president said. Shedding his thoughts on the cash prize of Rs 1 crore for the India men’s team, he added, “I would like to thank the Union Sports Minister Mr. Anurag Thakur Ji for the immediate reward for the athletes because it will make the athlete feel proud that whatever they are doing is being acknowledged back home. And I would say even the state government and private business houses should also come forward and announce awards because this should be an all-India spread now.

Nisith Pramanik jubilant as India script history

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs, and Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports from West Bengal also revealed his views and mentioned that the Indian players deserve to be respected. “It was a great victory, it was one of the proud moments for all Indians defeating 14-time Thomas Cup winner after dominating and winning by 3-0, really our players deserve a bow from us,” Nisith Pramanik said before thanking the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi for making India a powerhouse in sports.

India stormed into the finals of the Thomas Cup 2022 after winning by 3-2 against Denmark in the semi-final on Friday. On Thursday, India claimed a 3-2 victory over Malaysia to seal a semi-final berth. Coming back to the finals, the day began with Lakshya Sen winning by 8-21, 21-17 and 21-16 in the men’s singles match against World No. 5 Anthony Sinisuka, before Satwiksairaj and Chirag won by 18-21, 23-21 and 21-19 against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo. Meanwhile, Srikanth won against Jonathan Christie by 21-15 and 23-21 to seal the victory.