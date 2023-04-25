Asia Badminton Championships: Indian Players, Schedule, Live Streaming And Timings

The Badminton Asia Championships 2023, which marks the tournament's 40th edition, is set to take place at Al Nasr Club in the Sheikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Indoor Hall in Dubai from April 25 to 30. This will be the first time that the tournament will be held in the Middle East. Indian badminton players PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, both Olympic medalists, will lead the Indian contingent at the event.

Other notable Indian players in the singles category include HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Malvika Bansod, and Aakarshi Kashyap. In the men's doubles category, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will lead India's charge while the women's doubles category will be headlined by Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly.

PV Sindhu, who recently reached the women's singles final of the Madrid Spain Masters 2023, is seeded eighth in the singles category. HS Prannoy is also seeded eighth in the men's singles category, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are seeded sixth in the men's doubles category.

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: Badminton's Ban On Russian And Belarusian Players In International Competitions Upheld

HS Prannoy will face Phone Pyae Naing from Myanmar, Lakshya Sen will play against Loh Kean Yew of Singapore, and Kidambi Srikanth will compete against Adnan Ebrahim from Bahrain in the men's singles. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who recently won the Swiss Open, will play against Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong of Malaysia in the men's doubles event.

In the women's doubles category, Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly will take on Lanny Mayasari and Ribika Sugiarto of Indonesia in the first round. PV Sindhu is set to play her first match against Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu, while Saina Nehwal will play a qualifier in the first round.

Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Live streaming & broadcast details

The Badminton Asia Championships 2023 will be available for live streaming on Sony LIV and the Badminton World Federation's official YouTube channel. The live broadcast of all the matches will be shown on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD channels in India starting from the quarter-finals onward.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Team Up For A Game Of Badminton In Bengaluru | Watch

Badminton Asia Championships 2023: Indian team

Men’s singles: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth,

Women’s singles: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap

Men’s doubles - Main draw: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila

Men's doubles - Qualifiers: PS Ravikrishna/Sankar Prasad Udhaykumar

Women’s doubles - Main draw: Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Bhat K/Shikha Gautam

Women's doubles - Qualifiers: Ashna Roy/Haritha Manazhiyil, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker

Image: PTI