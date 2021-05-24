Assam Chief Minister Named Top BWF Council Member, Congratulated By Badminton Fraternity

As Indian badminton players prepare themselves for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, there was more good news in store for the country's badminton fraternity. Assam Chief Minister and president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Saturday elected to the BWF Council for the period 2021-25. The news regarding the same was confirmed by the BAI on its official Twitter handle. Following the news, few Indian badminton players took to Twitter and congratulated him on his achievement.

Assam Chief Minister gets inducted in the BWF Council

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Vice-President of Badminton Asia, got 236 votes as 31 members contested for 20 places in the Council at the virtual AGM and election of the sport’s global governing body. Speaking about getting elected in the BWF Council, the BAI president said “I am thankful to all the member nations for voting in my favour and I take this opportunity to congratulate the BWF president as well as my fellow council members on their appointment. It is my aim to take Indian badminton to the highest level globally and to establish the country as a badminton powerhouse".

Many congratulations to our President @himantabiswa on being elected as the @bwfmedia Council Member during the virtual AGM&Council elections for the term of 2021-25.With this development,🇮🇳 badminton is set to flourish&reach greater heights under his able leadership. #badminton pic.twitter.com/EbbHJn7c7k — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) May 22, 2021

Indian players congratulate BAI President

Congratulations sir @himantabiswa for being elected as the Badminton World Federation council member 👏👏 https://t.co/rX7K8BxqPO — Ruthvika Shivani (@RuthvikaS) May 23, 2021

Congratulations @himantabiswa sir for being elected as a council member in our world body elections @bwfmedia @BAI_Media .😊 https://t.co/6S6KVgxnny — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) May 22, 2021

PV Sindhu tweet on Assam Chief Minister puts her in hot water

Even before being elected to the BWF Council, Himanta Biswa Sarma was named the Chief Minister of Assam and India's top shuttler PV Sindhu caused quite a stir with a tweet praising Sarma. Pullela Gopichand's prodigy, who will be leading India's charge at the Tokyo Olympics, had tweeted about hoping that Sarma's time as the head of the state would prove to be a successful and productive one. However, her comments have not gone down well with fans.

Congratulations Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma sir for taking over as the Chief Minister of Assam. 🎉😀I’m sure the state of Assam would benefit immensely from your dynamic leadership! Wish you all the best 🙏🏻🙏🏻@himantabiswa — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 9, 2021

Tokyo Olympics to go ahead as planned

While Japan extended its 'state of emergency' from six to nine regions to curb the rising cases of COVID-19, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates has confirmed that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead even if the city was under a state of emergency. According to a Republic World report, more than half of Japan's 47 prefectures have reached 'Stage 4', the highest on the four-point scale pertaining to the weekly rise in infections per 100,000 population.

With Tokyo becoming the latest city to witness a surge in infections, several officials and healthcare professionals are requesting PM Yoshihide Suga to cancel the upcoming Olympic Games.Tokyo will be hosting the Olympics beginning from July 23 until August 8, 2021.