Last Updated:

Assam Chief Minister Named Top BWF Council Member, Congratulated By Badminton Fraternity

Assam Chief Minister and president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Himanta Biswa Sarma was elected to the BWF Council for the period 2021-25.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma


As Indian badminton players prepare themselves for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, there was more good news in store for the country's badminton fraternity.  Assam Chief Minister and president of the Badminton Association of India (BAI) Himanta Biswa Sarma was on Saturday elected to the BWF Council for the period 2021-25. The news regarding the same was confirmed by the BAI on its official Twitter handle. Following the news, few Indian badminton players took to Twitter and congratulated him on his achievement.

Assam Chief Minister gets inducted in the BWF Council

Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Vice-President of Badminton Asia, got 236 votes as 31 members contested for 20 places in the Council at the virtual AGM and election of the sport’s global governing body. Speaking about getting elected in the BWF Council, the BAI president said “I am thankful to all the member nations for voting in my favour and I take this opportunity to congratulate the BWF president as well as my fellow council members on their appointment. It is my aim to take Indian badminton to the highest level globally and to establish the country as a badminton powerhouse".

Indian players congratulate BAI President 

 

PV Sindhu tweet on Assam Chief Minister puts her in hot water 

Even before being elected to the BWF Council, Himanta Biswa Sarma was named the Chief Minister of Assam and India's top shuttler PV Sindhu caused quite a stir with a tweet praising Sarma. Pullela Gopichand's prodigy, who will be leading India's charge at the Tokyo Olympics, had tweeted about hoping that Sarma's time as the head of the state would prove to be a successful and productive one. However, her comments have not gone down well with fans.

READ | Badminton's scoring system remains unchanged, BWF to continue with three-game format

Tokyo Olympics to go ahead as planned

While Japan extended its 'state of emergency' from six to nine regions to curb the rising cases of COVID-19, International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President John Coates has confirmed that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead even if the city was under a state of emergency. According to a Republic World report, more than half of Japan's 47 prefectures have reached 'Stage 4', the highest on the four-point scale pertaining to the weekly rise in infections per 100,000 population.

READ | PV Sindhu pens special message as Indian badminton administrator becomes new Assam CM

With Tokyo becoming the latest city to witness a surge in infections, several officials and healthcare professionals are requesting PM Yoshihide Suga to cancel the upcoming Olympic Games.Tokyo will be hosting the Olympics beginning from July 23 until August 8, 2021. 

 

READ | Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth's Olympic dream set to be shattered; here is why
READ | India forced to withdraw from Malaysian Open Badminton due to COVID travel restrictions
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND