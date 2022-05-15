BAI Announces Rs 1 Crore For Players, Rs 20 Lakh For Support Staff After India Lift Thomas Cup 2022

Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced an award of Rs 1 crore for the players of Indian men's team that scripted history by lifting the coveted Thomas Cup for the first time.

He also declared a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh for the support staff of the team.

In a series of tweets, he congratulated the team for making the country proud.

"Soaring to a New High. Congratulations Team India on scripting history by winning #ThomasCup, first time in the 73-year-history of this prestigious badminton team tournament.

"You've all made us immensely proud. Keep the flag flying high,” he wrote.

The Assam chief minister said the performance by the winning team will encourage more youngsters to take up the game of badminton Sarma also spoke to the members of the team, shortly after their spectacular 3-0 victory over 14-time champion Indonesia in the Thomas Cup final in Bangkok, and conveyed his best wishes to them.

"Delighted to speak to the victorious Indian Badminton team after their historic win in Bangkok,” he tweeted, adding that he could hear 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' reverberating in the stadium as he spoke to the players.

"A proud moment for every Indian," the BAI chief added.

Announcing the cash awards on behalf of BAI, Sarma said that he was looking forward to more such accomplishments in the future.

"To celebrate this momentous occasion, on behalf of a grateful nation, @BAI_Media is honoured to announce prize money of Rs 1 crore for our players and Rs 20 lakh for our support staff.

"We look forward to several such national accomplishments in the coming months and years," he added.