BAI Recommends Srikanth For Khel Ratna Following His 'apology' For Misconduct In February

Soon after Kadambi Srikanth tendered an 'unconditional apology' to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for his misconduct during the Asian Team Championships, the association on Friday nominated the shuttler for the prestigious Khel Ratna Award. The BAI has also given HS Prannoy 15 days to respond to his misconduct issue. Despite the BAI's advice, the duo had pulled out of the semi-final against Indonesia in the Asian Team Championships in February earlier this year.

"We have received an email from Srikanth in which he has accepted the mistake and he has also promised to not indulge in such activities in the future. Considering the talent of Srikanth and the accomplishments, we have decided to recommend his name for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said in a statement.

Show-cause notice issued for Prannoy

As Prannoy and Srikanth skipped the semi-finals in Manila, the Indian contingent bagged the bronze medal after losing 3-2 to Indonesia in the semi-final. With BAI preparing a code of conduct for players and officials, HS Prannoy has been issued a show-cause notice. The shuttler had slammed the federation earlier in June, questioning the decision to recommend Sameer Verma instead of him for Arjuna Award.

Taking to Twitter, Prannoy had alleged that a player who has won medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Championships has not been recommended but instead the player who has not even played these major events has been nominated. Notably, the shuttler has won mixed team gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and has also won a men's singles bronze at the 2018 Asian Championships. Apart from Srikanth, The BAI has recommended doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and Men's singles player Sameer Verma for the Arjuna Award.

Sports Ministry extends deadline

The sports ministry on June 2 extended the deadline of the last day of submission of application for National Sports Awards from June 3 to June 22. The sports ministry also relaxed nomination process for this year's Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, Dhyan Chand Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award and other accolades allowing self-recommendation for athletes keeping in mind the difficulties being faced by them in getting the recommendations.

