'Behave Properly': Saina Nehwal's Father Harvir Takes On Siddharth Over His Lewd Remark

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal's father Harvir Singh Nehwal on Monday reacted to actor Siddharth's controversial remarks on the shuttler. Harvir condemned the derogatory remarks used by the Rang De Basanti actor and said that he should have used other words.

Speaking to Republic, Saina's father said, "I don't know this actor. The words he spoke should not be spoken in the dignity of the girl. He should have used some other words. Derogatory remarks on a woman, that too a sportsperson who won for the country, such things cannot be spoken in a society like India. In her dignity, she was just putting views on the PM of India."

Harvir Nehwal further said that he has advised Saina to not think about it. "She is playing the India Open tournament. She hasn't met me yet. I told her not to think of it. People will take care of it," he said.

Moreover, he advised Siddharth to behave properly, use good words and react only on those matters which he was sure of.

Actor Siddharth hurls allegedly lewd slur at badminton star Saina Nehwal

Actor Siddharth's reaction to Saina Nehwal's post on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach during his Ferozepur visit has caused a stir due to its sexist overtone. Saina had tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi."

Slamming Saina's concern, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna."

However, following the backlash, the actor issued a clarification saying, "Cock & Bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."

Take note of the incident, Rekha Sharma, the chief of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has sought prompt and strict action against Siddharth for his degrading remark against Saina Nehwal. She also asked Twitter why the account of the actor is still on its platform. "The comment is misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms," she said.