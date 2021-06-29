BWF Cancels India Open And Hyderabad Open Amid COVID-19 Scare, Schedule Revised

On Monday, the Badminton World Federation (BWF), announced the cancellation of the India Open Super 500, Hyderabad Open Super 100 and a host of other tournaments that were earlier categorised as 'postponed'. This is being viewed as a move to try and salvage the remaining season which has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The India Open, which was meant to be one of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics, was originally supposed to be played from May 11 to 16 however in April the BWF postponed because of the high number of COVID cases in New Delhi. The Hyderabad Open was scheduled to be held from August 24 to 29.

The New Schedule

However, according to the new calendar posted by the BWF on their website the Syed Modi India International Super 300 tournament is still scheduled to be held in Lucknow from October 12 to 17.

Other changes to the BWF calendar include the moving of the Sudirman Cup Finals and the season-end World Tour Finals from China to Finland and Indonesia respectively. This move comes after the BWF considered the stringent COVID-19 restrictions in China.

"COVID-19 restrictions have meant it is not feasible to conduct tournaments in China this year. Therefore, alternative host cities have been identified for the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 and the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2021," BWF said in a statement. "Vantaa, Finland is the new host of the TotalEnergies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 in Week 39."

The apex body plans to create a bio-bubble in Indonesia, similar to what they did in Thailand, to host three tournament Asian Leg in Bali. The Asian Leg will include the Indonesia Masters slated for November 16 to 21, the Indonesia Open to be held from November 23 to 28 followed by the World Tour Finals from December 1 to 5.

The BWF also took the decision to postpone the World Championship, which is being held in Spain in December by two weeks.

"The final tournament of the calendar year will be the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain in Week 50," the BWF said.