BWF World Championship 2021 Highlights: Kidambi Srikanth Loses; Loh Kean Yew Makes History

Image: AP/Instagram/ Loh Kean Yew
The World Championships silver medal is a culmination of years of intense hard work, said India's Kidambi Srikanth after falling short of the top prize here on Sunday.
Even before his 15-21 20-22 loss to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the men's singles final, the 28-year-old's silver medal made him the first-ever Indian man to achieve the feat at the marquee tournament.
"In few tournaments, I played really well and in few tournaments I couldn't play well this year, but again, to reach the final of a world championship is something, that I really worked hard for, and I am really happy to be here today," Srikanth said.
"I will try to continue to work hard, it is a process and there are many other tournaments next year, like the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, world championship, so it is a very big year, next year. So I will try to stay positive."
Srikanth, currently ranked 14th in the world, had his moments but he squandered leads of 9-3 and 18-16 in the two games to see the coveted title slip out of his grasp.
"It has been a great week. Even today I had my chances in both the games. I had a healthy lead in first game and, even in second game, I had 18-16 cushion. I was not able to finish the match today. Loh played really well," he said.
"Lot of things to learn from this, so definitely I will work on this and try and get better for next tournaments."
Talking about his mindset ahead of the final, Srikanth said: "Going into this match, I really wanted to be positive and not make mistakes. But sometimes it happens; one has to win, one has to lose.
"I tried to stay in the match, it kind of worked in second game but it is important to finish off the match, but yeah, it is something I will need to work on."
Srikanth had defeated Loh the only time he met him three years ago, at the 2018 Commonwealth Games mixed team event.
"Last time I played him was four (three) years back, which is a pretty long time. He has improved his game, he has matured as a player, his physical strength has improved and he is playing exceptionally well," he said.
Srikanth had faced a lot of difficulties in procuring his visa to get into Spain and the Indian said he wasn't sure if he would be able to participate in the event.
"I didn't know if I would be able to come here until Thursday. I got to know on Thursday evening, I think around 6 that I got my visa, so I wasn't sure if I will be able to come here.
"So yeah, I am just happy to come here and play another tournament. It has been a great week for me. I was able to play well throughout the week. I would have loved to win today."
Malaysia-born Loh was in disbelief after becoming the first player from his country to win a world championship title.
"I cannot believe it. I mean, at the start of the year I didn't think it will happen. Now I can tell you I am finally happy, I don't have to focus on the match tomorrow," said the world number 22.
Sharing his game plan for the final, Loh said: "He (Srikanth) is such a good attacking player, I knew it is not going to be easy to defend his shots. So I needed to be prepared for his defence and not let him attack much.
"It didn't work well at the start and I had to pick up the pace and take initiative at the front."
"It wasn't easy to balance between being patient and aggressive. I wanted to win, but it was not easy to stay calm, but I managed to do it well in the end and it worked out well."
"I know I am not an underdog anymore. I need to think of how to manage things, I can only do it by playing in competitions, winning or losing I can only learn from it. So I hope I can withstand the pressure."
Singapore's Loh Kean Yew continued his sensational form in the finals defeating India's Kidambi Srikanth to become the new World Champion.
Japan's shuttler Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi created history by beating China's He Jia and Tan Qiang 21-12, 21-18. They have become the first Japanese men’s doubles pair to win gold in Wolrd Championship
The main event which everyone has been waiting for is just minutes away from start. Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi will take on Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in the BWF World Championship 2021 Final for the gold.
Earlier yesterday Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth scripted his name in the record books becoming the first Indian to reach the final of the BWF World Badminton Championships.
Kidambi Srikanth defeated Spain's Pablo Abian 21-13, 21-16 in round 1, before beating China's Li Shi Feng 15-21, 21-18, 21-17 in a closely fought encounter.
In the pre-quarter-finals, defeated another Chinese shuttler Lu Guang Zu 21-10, 21-15 before beating beat Dutch counterpart Mark Caljouw 21-8, 21-7 in the Quarter-finals.
In the Semi-Finals, he beat fellow Indian Lakshya sen 17-21, 21-14, 21-17. He now will take on Singaporean Loh Kean Yew in the final
China’s pair of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan clinch goal after beating South Korea's pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan (21-16 and 21-17) in the Women’s doubles final.
Second seeded Akane Yamaguchi clinched the title of women's singles at the BWF World Championship on Sunday at Huelva, Spain.
The 24-year-old Japanese shuttler beat World No.1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei with convincing win in two games, 21-14, 21-11 in 39 minutes at Carolina Marin Stadium.
Yamaguchi, currently world No.3, becomes the second Japanese women player winning the BWF World Championships title in the history.
Second seeded Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai won the mixed doubles title as they beat third-seeded Japanese duo Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino in straight game, 21-13, 21-14 in the final match.
This title is the second ever one that Thailand players have won in the history, while the first one was made by women's single player Ratchanok Intanon who grabbed the gold medal in 2013 Guangzhou Edition.
Chinese Taipei badminton player Tai Tzu Ying who beat PV Sindhi to reach the final was defeated in two straight games (14-21, 11-21) by Japanese counterpart Akane Yamaguchi.
World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying will once again have to settle for silver having won one at the Tokyo Olympics.
Thai Shuttlers Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai have defeated the Japanese pair of Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino 21-13 and 21-14 in straight games to secure gold.
Not satisfied with a bronze medal in his maiden World Championships, Lakshya Sen has vowed to go for the gold next time, even as the young shuttler trains his eyes on the All England Championships and 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The 20-year-old from Almora signed off with a creditable bronze after losing an extremely close semifinal 17-21 21-14 21-17 to seasoned compatriot Kidambi Srikanth on Saturday.
"It has been a long tournament and it is difficult to take such a loss when you are so close. I, at least, got a bronze, but I am not happy. I'm not very satisfied with the performance in the semifinals," Sen, who squandered a slender 15-13 lead in the decider, told PTI.
"I played a lot of good matches, faced some tough opponents, even in the semifinal it was a close match, it could have gone in anybody's favour. The medal is something to look forward to... next time I will go for the gold."
With this medal, Sen joined his mentor -- the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) -- as the Indian medal winners at the showpiece.
"It is a good thing that in my first world championship, I made it to the semifinals and joined Prakash sir but I am looking forward to winning many more medals and events like him. Especially, I want to win the All England Championships, like him.
"The bronze medal is a big confidence booster for me, it is a stepping stone for future tournaments."
Talking about the semifinal, Sen said: "It was a close match overall. In the last game, I made a few mistakes in the end and he managed to pull out some quick points, which gave him the advantage. I could have done some things better but it was his day."
Ahead of the semifinals, Sen played some tough matches during the week with two out of the three contests stretching to three games, including a gruelling quarterfinal against China's Zhao Jun Peng.
"It is hard to recover when you play three-setters. The semifinal was also a physical battle. He had an easy quarterfinal compared to me, but it is a game where you have to give your best."
Sen played with a strapped shoulder and a bandaged knee and he said he is looking forward to fix all his niggles during the break.
"I had hurt my knee at Hylo Open when I had dived, there was pain but I managed it well. The shoulder was strapped as a safety measure as we have to play a lot of smashes during the rallies and, in slow conditions, it can be difficult. So I will fix all the niggles during the break."
Sen said he is looking to get back to training to prepare for next year when big-ticket events such as the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games are scheduled.
"I'm looking to get back to training after the assured break. The season starts with the India Open and then Syed Modi for me.
"All the big tournaments such as CWG, Asiad, All England are lined up next year and I am looking forward to do well in these events."
Sen entered the top 20 this year and he is now eyeing to break into the elite top 10 bracket.
"After this tournament, I am hoping to reach world No. 16 or 17, that would be a good thing for me, so the next target will be to break into top 10 next year," he signed off.
Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew have gone head-to-head just once so far. Kidambi emerged victorious in that encounter against the Singaporean shuttler. The duo locked horns in the men's singles semi-finals during the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where Kidambi beat Loh Kean in straight games 21-17, 21-14.
Kidambi Srikanth etched his name in the history books by becoming the first Indian man to reach the finals of the BWF World Badminton Championships with a come-from-behind win over compatriot Lakshya Sen here on Saturday.
In a historic all-Indian men's singles semifinal, it was the 28-year-old Srikanth who had the last laugh as he saw off Sen 17-21 21-14 21-17 in a thrilling contest that lasted an hour and nine minutes.
While former world number one Srikanth has now given himself a real chance of winning the top prize, Sen signed off with a maiden bronze, joining the legendary Prakash Padukone (bronze in 1983) and B Sai Praneeth (bronze in 2019) as the Indian medal winners at the showpiece.
India's P V Sindhu has won two silvers, besides two bronze and the coveted gold in 2019, while the women's doubles pair of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa had also won a bronze, in 2011.
Also, Saina Nehwal has a silver and a bronze to her name in the marquee event.
It was a huge moment not only for Indian badminton but also for world No. 14 Srikanth, who had endured injuries and a loss of form which saw him miss the Tokyo Olympics this year, since winning four Super Series titles in 2017.
The two engaged in some exciting rallies with Srikanth being a step ahead initially but Lakshya managed to claw back at 4-4 and then at 6-6 with some superb shots.
The 20-year-old grabbed the lead at 8-7 with Srikanth going wide but he soon drew parity with a cross-court smash.
Srikanth conceded two points with two nervous looking shots as Lakshya grabbed a three-point advantage at the break with a precise return at the backline.
Srikanth's aggressive strokes were negated by his wide returns as Lakshya maintained his three-point lead after the interval.
The two played some incredible rallies with Srikanth making a few superb retrievals to make it 16-16 but he rushed into a net shot and then hit wide and long as Lakshya again went into the lead at 19-17.
Srikanth's another return going wide gave Lakshya three match points and he pocketed the opening game.
The two continued to play at a breathtaking pace after the change of sides with Srikanth paying the price for his unforced errors.
Lakhsya was simply sensational as he made some astonishing saves and also dished out a tight net game to move to a 8-4 lead.
The experienced Srikanth kept his calm and reeled off six of the next seven points.
He won a long rally and then unleashed two smashes and pushed the shuttle back to level the scores at 9-9. Another straight down the line smash gave Srikanth a two-point advantage at the mid-game interval.
At 13-10, Srikanth sent the shuttle long twice to allow Lakshya narrow the gap. Lakshya erred with his length and also conceded a point at the net, while Srikanth unleashed a smash to move to 16-12.
Lakshya won the next two points but Srikanth outwitted his compatriot in another excruciating rally. Lakshya then committed too many unforced errors to hand over six game points to Srikanth, who roared back into the contest with another cross-court smash.
Srikanth started the decider with a delightful drop shot and then dominated another fast-paced rally but a few errors allowed Lakshya to make it 4-4.
The duo moved neck-and-neck to 7-7 before Srikanth sent the shuttle wide after a 43-shot rally.
Another wide shot from Srikanth, and Lakshya moved to a three-point advantage at the mid-game interval with a smash.
Srikanth used his angled returns to trouble his younger rival, making it 10-11 after the break. Lakshya, however, again managed to open up a three-point lead with his great defence and an attacking return.
Srikanth claimed two crucial points and then Lakshya committed a rare unforced errors and allowed his senior opponent to make it 13-13.
Srikanth grabbed a slender 16-15 lead after winning another energy-sapping rally before making it 19-16 with a cross-court smash.
A tired Srikanth missed the line next but Lakshya's deceptive shot then missed its mark to hand three match points to Srikanth, who sealed it with a body return, which Lakshya sent to the net.
Kidambi Srikanth after losing the first game made a strong comeback to beat fellow Indian Lakshya Sen 17-21 21-14 21-17 to enter the final of the BWF World Badminton Championships on Saturday.