BWF World Championship 2021 Highlights: Srikanth And Lakshay's Win Secure India Two Medals

It was a mixed day for the Indian contingent with two out of their four shuttlers making it through to the semi-finals and thereby assuring India of two medials.
Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen both made it to the semi-finals and will go head to head. Kibamdi Srikanth defeated Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw 21-8, 21-7 in a one-sided contest while Lakshya Sen made it to the semi-finals defeating Chinese badminton player Jun Peng Zhao 21-15, 15-21, 22-20
Kean Yew Loh has won a second straight set and with this confirms his place in the semi-finals where he will face Anders Antonsen.
Kean Yew Loh has once again regained the lead. The Indian shuttler has failed to capitalise on his early lead. HS Prannoy 8-13 Kean Yew Loh
The Indian shuttler has been good so far in the second set and has taken an early lead. HS Prannoy 6-5 Kean Yew Loh
HS Prannoy will have to bounce back in the second game if he wants to remain in the competition
HS Prannoy looked clueless in the second half of the set. It's a game point to the Singaporean. HS Prannoy 14-21 Kean Yew Loh.
Kean Yeh Loh has taken a solid lead over HS Prannoy stretching the lead 5 points. HS Prannoy 13-18 Kean Yew Loh
Both the players are fighting to take a considerable lead. As things stand, the Singaporean shuttler is leading by three points. HS Prannoy 8-11 Kean Yew Loh
It looks like this will be a tightly contested battle. Kean Yew Loh started strong before Prannoy came from behind but has now again fallen behind. HS Prannoy 5-8 Kean Yew Loh
HS Prannoy takes the lead coming in from behind. HS Prannoy 4-3 Kean Yew Loh
HS Prannoy 0-3 Kean Yew Loh
The much-awaited clash between Indian shuttler Lakshay Sen and Singapore's Jun Peng Zhao is about to begin.
"I was confident in rallying it out. Both of us made some mistakes. At 20-all I slipped but I managed to pull off a winner and I got a bit lucky. I haven't played Srikanth in three years, it's been a while, so it will be a good match. He's playing really well, he's beaten opponents in single digits this week. I'm also playing well, and we both play an attacking style. Let's see who makes the final. India is assured of a finalist, so that's a good thing. I will go all out."
"I just told myself I had to be in the match, I didn't want to give a big lead or make easy mistakes, I had to be focussed. I'm happy to reach this stage. Coming into this tournament, I was only thinking of the first round. From there it was only about the next match."
HS Prannoy will be up against Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew in the Men's singles Quarterfinals. A win for him in the upcoming clash will secure three medals for India who have already secured two with Lakshay Sen and Kidambi Srikanth securing their place in the semi-finals.
It has been a sensational match with both the players giving it their absolute all for the spot in the semifinal but Sen just about manages to win the match against Zhao. Things were all even on 20-20 but Sen went on to win the match 21-15, 15-21, 22-20.
Sen levels the scores and takes the match into overdrive.
Zhao just about pulls away with very little to separate Sen and him.
With some great mobility, Sen holds on further after Zhao had initially gone ahead.
Sen rallies back to level the scores and he is not giving up anytime soon.
Zhao continues his smashing game as he moves into fifth gear as the set reaches the interval, Sen has missed a few opportunities but there is still plenty to fight for in this close encounter.
Sen misses two easy chances where he could have got some very important points as Zhao continues to lead.
Zhao pulls away from Sen a little in the final set of what has been a sensational match so far.
Sen tried his best to stay in the set with some fantastic shots but Zhao manages to win the second set and level the score for the match with a set a piece for the Indian and the Chinese.
Zhao begins to pull away from Sen as he looks to make it all square by winning this set.
Sen fights back to make sure there is not much between the two going into the second set interval.
Zhao now looking like a different player as he grows in strength after every rally but Sen picks up his pace to level the scores.
Zhao fights his way back into the set with some superb shot selection and Sen has slouched a little in the set so far.
Sen starts the second set with full energy and is unwilling to budge with some superb smashes and giving Zhao a run-around.
The Indian shuttler carries on his post-interval onslaught and takes the lead in the match after winning the first game 21-15 over Zhao.