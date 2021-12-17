BWF World Championship 2021 Highlights: Srikanth And Lakshay's Win Secure India Two Medals

It was a mixed day for the Indian contingent with two out of their four shuttlers making it through to the semi-finals and thereby assuring India of two medials.

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen both made it to the semi-finals and will go head to head. Kibamdi Srikanth defeated Dutch shuttler Mark Caljouw 21-8, 21-7 in a one-sided contest while Lakshya Sen made it to the semi-finals defeating Chinese badminton player Jun Peng Zhao 21-15, 15-21, 22-20