Lakshya Sen Earns Top-10 Spot In BWF World Rankings After Silver Medal At All England Open

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen has jumped two spots to achieve a career-high 9th position in the latest badminton world rankings after his heroics at the All England Open. Lakshya entered the top-10 of BWF world rankings with 74,786 points to his name, surpassing Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. This comes after Lakshya won a silver medal at the All England Championships on Sunday, where he suffered a heartbreaking straight-game loss against world number one and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen.

Lakshya was all set to take part in the Swiss Open 2022 badminton tournament, which is scheduled to get underway in Basel, Switzerland on Tuesday. However, the young shuttler from Almora, Uttarakhand, decided to withdraw his name from the competition in order to recover and get ready for the upcoming Korea Open in April.

For the past few months, Lakshya has been in outstanding form. The 20-year-old became the first player from the country to win the India Open men's singles title earlier this year, defeating Loh Kean Yew. Lakshya also took silver in the German Open Super 300 tournament this year. Lakshya had advanced to the semi-finals of the BWF World Championships last year but was defeated by compatriot Srikanth.

Image: Badminton Association of India