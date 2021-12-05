BWF World Tour Finals 2021, PV Sindhu Vs An Seyoung: When & Where To Watch LIVE In India?

PV Sindhu, India's star shuttler, is slated to face An Seyoung of South Korea in the BWF World Tour Finals on Sunday. Sindhu will compete in the season-ending tournament for her second title, after having won the championship in its inaugural edition in 2018. 19-year-old Seyoung, on the other hand, has yet to win a BWF World Tour Finals title and will be looking to change that record when she faces Sindhu today. While Sindhu defeated World No. 3 Akane Yamaguchi to enter the final, Seyoung beat Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semifinal match on Saturday to book a spot in the summit clash.

Sindhu beat Yamaguchi in the knockout match on Saturday to advance to the final of the coveted championship. The match saw Sindhu take an early lead as she won the first set 21-15. However, Yamaguchi bounced back in time to win the second set 15-21 and take the game to a thrilling decider. The third and final set witnessed both Sindhu and Yamaguchi go neck-to-neck before the Indian player emerged on top to beat the Japanese star 21-19.

Meanwhile, Seyoung beat Chochuwong 25-23, 21-17 in a thrilling 55-minute semifinal on Saturday to enter the final. Seyoung will be eager to clash against Sindhu in the final as she has an excellent record at the venue where the summit clash is slated to be held on Sunday. Seyoung has won the last two tournaments held at the venue.

PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung: When and where to watch BWF World Tour Finals?

The match, which will be hosted in the Bali International Convention Center in Indonesia, will be broadcast live starting at 12:00 PM IST. In India, the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network. The summit clash between PV Sindhu and An Seyoung is slated to be televised live in India on the network's Star Sports Select 1 & Star Sports Select 1 HD TV channels.

PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung: Head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between Sindhu and Seyoung is currently dominated by the South Korean shuttler, who has won both the previous encounters between the two players. The last time Sindhu and Seyoung clashed in a major tournament was in October this year in the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open, where the latter emerged victorious by beating the World No. 7 in two back-to-back sets 21-11, 21-12.

Image: PTI