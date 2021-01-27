BWF World Tour Finals Live Stream: How To Watch Kidambi Srikanth Vs Anders Antonsen?

Former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will lock horns against World No. 3 Anders Antonsen in the group stage of the BWF World Tour Finals. The game will be played at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand and will begin at 2:30 PM IST on Wednesday, January 27, 2020. Here's a look at how to watch BWF World Tour Finals live stream, Srikanth vs Antonsen H2H and the match preview.

Also Read: Saina Nehwal Claims To Have NOT Received COVID-19 Report, Told To Isolate In Hospital

Badminton live score: Kidambi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen preview

Kidambi Srikanth is the sole Indian male shuttler who made it to the finale of the badminton season, and the 27-year-old had some luck helping his case. The Indian ace had pulled out of the first Thailand Open ahead of the second round due to a calf muscle pull, while he was forced to withdraw after the opening round last week after his roommate B Sai Praneeth tested positive for COVID-19. The 27-year-old was set to miss the tournament due to a 14-day quarantine, but the BWF later reduced the period to seven, making him eligible.

Srikanth made the cut for his quarterfinal finish at Denmark Open Super 750 last October, and was drawn in men’s singles Group B alongside in-form Anderson Antonsen, Ng Ka Long and Wang Tzu Wei. Srikanth has been at the tournament three times (2014, 2015 and 2017) but has failed to win a game in his latter two appearances. Srikanth and Antonsen have faced off twice in their career, winning once each. Srikanth would fancy his chances despite being the lowest of the eight qualifiers.

Also Read: PV Sindhu To Young Shuttlers Hoping To Make It Big: "Parental Support Is Very Important"

BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth's fixtures

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen: Wednesday, January 27

Kidambi Srikanth vs Wang Tzu Wei: Thursday, January 28

Kidambi Srikanth vs NG Ka Long Angus: TBA

Also Read: Sindhu, Srikanth Looks To Turn The Tide At BWF World Tour Finals

How to watch BWF World Tour Finals live stream?

The live telecast of the BWF World Tour Finals will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The live coverage of the Kidmabi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen clash will begin from January 27, 2:30 PM IST onwards. The BWF World Tour Finals live stream will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. For more updates and information, one can follow BWF’s and BAI's social media handles.

Also Read: Parupalli Kashyap Sheds Light On Saina Nehwal Covid-19 Positive Case At Thailand Open 2021

(Image Courtesy: Kidambi Srikanth Twitter)