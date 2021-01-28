BWF World Tour Finals Live Stream: How To Watch PV Sindhu And Kidambi Srikanth In Action

Indian ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be battling for survival when they take the court on Thursday in the BWF World Tour Finals. Sindhu will face off against Ratchanok Intanon, while Srikanth will lock horns against Wang Tzu Wei, both having lost their opening games in the competition. Here's a look at how to watch BWF World Tour Finals, PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon live stream details, and our game preview.

PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth look for wins after dissapoitning start

While both PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth suffered defeats in their opening matches, the Indian aces went down fighting and the results could have been different on another day. The former went down in a nail-biting three-game matchup against Tai Tzu Ying 19-21, 21-12, 21-17 on Wednesday, despite having sealed the first game. Sindhu gave it her best shot, but Ying's smart play and accurate smashes ensured that she took the win.

As for Kidambi Srikanth, the 27-year-old, much like Sindhu, took the first set in his matchup against Anders Antonsen. However, Srikanth's troubles began in the second set, with his Danish opponent making him work hard with some brilliant cross-court play. Antonsen took the second set to level the game. The third game was a pulsating affair with both tied at 17-17 at one point, but Srikanth's fatigue and injury gave him away and Antonsen took the win 15-21, 21-16, 21-18.

BWF World Tour Finals schedule: PV Sindhu's fixtures

PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu Ying: 19-21, 21-12, 21-17

PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon: Thursday, January 28, 10:50 AM

PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong: TBA

BWF World Tour Finals schedule: Kidambi Srikanth's fixtures

Kidambi Srikanth vs Anders Antonsen: 21-15, 16-21, 18-21

Kidambi Srikanth vs Wang Tzu Wei: Thursday, January 28, 10:30 AM

Kidambi Srikanth vs NG Ka Long Angus: TBA

How to watch BWF World Tour Finals live stream?

The live telecast of the BWF World Tour Finals will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The Kidambi Srikanth vs Wang Tzu Wei live coverage will begin from January 28, 10:30 AM IST onwards. AS for PV Sindhu's game, the telecast will begin at 10:50 AM IST. The BWF World Tour Finals live stream will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. For more updates and information, one can follow BWF’s and BAI's social media handles.

(Image Courtesy: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Instagram)