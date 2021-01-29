BWF World Tour Finals Live Stream: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Battle For Consolation Wins

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will be battling for their when they take the court for the BWF World Tour Finals on Friday. Both Indian ace shuttlers have lost their first two matches in the competition, and are out of the contention for a place in the knockouts. PV Sindhu will face off against Pornpawee Chochuwong, while Kidambi Srikanth will lock horns against NG Ka Long Angus in Bangkok. Here's a look at how to watch BWF World Tour Finals, PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong live stream details, and our game preview.

BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth vs NG Ka Long Angus preview

Kidambi Srikanth had braved the odds against coronavirus, injuries and fatigue so far in his quest for a place in the semi-final, but the Indian ace's hopes suffered after back-to-back defeats in Bangkok. The 27-year-old went down fighting in the opening encounter against Anders Antonsen, who won 15-21, 21-16, 21-18. Srikanth again played out a pulsating game against Wang Tzu Wei but failed to eke out a win. The Commonwealth Games silver medallist conceded the match in the third game losing 15-21, 21-16, 21-18. Srikanth's hopes of making it to the final four were over with Anders Antonsen and Wang Tzu Wei both winning two games each to book their place in the semi-finals.

BWF World Tour Finals schedule: PV Sindhu battles for pride after dismal showing

PV Sindhu has largely struggled in the BWF World Tour Finals and she will hope to end the dismal tour on a high note with a win on Friday. The Olympic silver medallist went down in a nail-biting three-game matchup against Tai Tzu Ying 19-21, 21-12, 21-17 on Wednesday, despite having sealed the first game. The 25-year-old then lost her second consecutive game on Thursday, losing in straight sets to Ratchanok Intanon (21-18, 21-13) on Thursday. Sindhu faces off against Pornpawee Chochuwong, who already qualified for the semi-final, while Tzu Ying and Ratchanok face off for the final semi-final spot.

How to watch BWF World Tour Finals live stream?

The live telecast of the BWF World Tour Finals will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The live coverage of the Kidambi Srikanth vs NG Ka Long Angus game will begin from January 29, 10:30 AM IST onwards. As for the PV Sindhu vs Pornpawee Chochuwong live coverage, the telecast will begin at 11:10 AM IST. The BWF World Tour Finals live stream will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. For more updates and information, one can follow BWF’s and BAI's social media handles.

(Image Courtesy: BWF Media, PV Sindhu Instagram)